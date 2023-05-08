Home / Cricket / Onkar Salvi appointed Mumbai head coach

Onkar Salvi appointed Mumbai head coach

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai
May 08, 2023 10:58 PM IST

Onkar, brother of former India pacer Avishkar Salvi, was selected by Lalchand Rajput-led Cricket Improvement Committee in an interview process held last week.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ assistant bowling coach Onkar Salvi has been appointed as the head coach of Mumbai’s senior team for the forthcoming season. Salvi had earlier worked with the Mumbai team as the bowling coach.

“Onkar has been the assistant bowling coach for many seasons. He is well versed with modern-day technology. Working with international players he knows how to handle the players as well, so we thought he is the best person to take Mumbai cricket forward. He was the Mumbai bowling coach earlier, and knows the Mumbai set-up and the players,” Rajput said.

Though Onkar never played for Mumbai, he has earned a good reputation as a coach for his knowledge of the game, good communication skills and man-management. He coached a team during the Mumbai T20 league too.

Sameer Dighe has been appointed as director of the MCA Indoor Academy while Rajesh Pawar will be Mumbai under-23 coach. India captain Rohit Sharma’s school coach Dinesh Lad was named the team's under-19 coach.

Mumbai coaches:

Senior men’s head coach: Onkar Salvi. U-23 head coach: Rajesh Pawar. U-19: Dinesh Lad. U-16: Sandesh Kawle. U-14: Nilesh Masurkar. Senior women’s head coach: Sunetra Paranjape. U-23 girls: Jayesh Dadarkar. U-29: Ajay Kadam. U-15: Aparna Kambli.

MCA Indoor Academy coaches: In-charge: Sameer Dighe. Batting coach: Vinayak Mane. Bowling coach: Pradeep Sunderam. Fielding coach: Sunil Lingayat.

