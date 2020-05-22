e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Players not allowed loo breaks during training, can’t give even cap to umpire: ICC guidelines

Players not allowed loo breaks during training, can’t give even cap to umpire: ICC guidelines

“Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates,” read the ICC playing guidelines.

cricket Updated: May 22, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

There will neither be loo breaks during training nor the players will be allowed to hand over their caps or sunglasses to the on-field umpires as international cricketers will be required to let go of some of their intrinsic habits when play resumes in the post-COVID-19 world. In its “back to cricket” guidelines issued for resumption of the game, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has effectively barred players from handing over their personal equipments (cap, towel, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or his teammates as part of maintaining social distance.

“Players and umpires should maintain social distancing on the cricket field and that includes no handing over of player items (cap, towels, sunglasses, jumpers) to the umpire or teammates,” read the ICC playing guidelines.

Also read: ICC recommends 14-day isolation training camps, appointment of CMOs in guidelines

However there was no clarity on who will keep the players’ items? “Consider adopting a process that will assist the bowler in managing his/her items. Umpires may also be encouraged to use gloves when handling the ball,” says the governing body. The players are unlikely to keep their cap or sunglasses in the field of play as it would attract penalty runs just like in the case of a helmet. The ICC also wants them to minimise their “time spent in the changing room before and after a match”.

The ICC Cricket Committee has already recommended ban on using the saliva on the ball and now players have been advised not to “touch eyes, nose, and mouth after making contact with the ball” and sanitise their hands after they come in contact with the ball. Life might get even tougher for them when they are training for the game with no loo and shower breaks encouraged.

Also read: ‘You could not give a bad ball to him’: James Anderson, Dale Steyn recall bowling against Sachin Tendulkar

“All participants should adopt a ‘ready to train’ approach where possible i.e. come to training prepared without the need to use any communal facilities such as changing rooms or showering facilities,” read one of the training guidelines. “Personal equipment should be sanitised before and after use (training and competition),” read another one.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In