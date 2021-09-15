Reduced crowds in IPL to be test for T20 World Cup

The crowds will be back at the Indian Premier League when the second phase of the 14th edition gets underway in Dubai on September 19.

This will be in stark contrast to how the league had to be suspended mid-way through the season in May in India, when matches were played in empty stadiums as a deadly second wave of the pandemic raged through the country. The tournament was finally suspended after multiple Covid-19 positive tests inside at least four franchise bubbles.

The stadiums in UAE won’t be at full capacity though, with the BCCI in conjunction with the UAE government taking a cautious approach while welcoming fans back.

“To begin with it’s great news for all the fans who have been waiting to be at the stadiums for such a long time. There are enough and more IPL fans in UAE,” said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal. “The plan as of now is to invite 5000-6000 fans back at Dubai and Sharjah. When the UAE government allows more spectators, we can sell more tickets. The IPL team is still working out the modalities for matches at Abu Dhabi.”

Thirteen IPL matches are being staged in Dubai, ten in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.

The current plan to bring back crowds is fairly conservative (40 percent for Sharjah, 25 percent at Dubai) but it is learnt this would serve as a rehearsal to gauge whether spectators can be allowed for the T20 World Cup that follows immediately after the IPL. The World Cup will also be in UAE with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and BCCI as hosts.

If all goes well, the provisional plan is to allow 50 percent crowds at the World Cup. The BCCI had decided to shift the T20 World Cup to UAE due to the pandemic. Apart from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, Oman will also host matches.

A big reason why the return of spectators was possible for the IPL, despite the teams living in bio bubbles, is the high rate of vaccinations in the UAE. According to the UAE government figures, nearly 80 percent of their population has been fully vaccinated. A mandatory fully vaccinated status is likely to be introduced for attending fans, just as it has been made compulsory for the visiting media.

“It’s always nice to see crowds back at cricket games. I am sure the fans and players will enjoy it,” Kolkata Knight Riders CEO, Venky Mysore said. “I am also sure that IPL will take all possible precautions from a health & safety standpoint.”

For IPL 14, in India as well as in the UAE, the franchises don’t have the benefit of staging home games. The gate receipts will therefore go to the BCCI. They form an insignificant source of revenue for a tournament that helps the BCCI make R4000 crores annually.

What the return of crowds will do is help build the necessary buzz for IPL matches and bring a more natural viewing experience for those watching on TV.

“It’s great news for the players as well who would love to hear the fans roar again in support,” said Dhumal.

"We were talking about it today whether the fans would be back. To now know that they are going to be there is fantastic. We have a big task ahead of us and we certainly rally when we have support of our fans," KKR head coach Brendon McCullum told their website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON