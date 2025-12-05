Riyan Parag hopes to replace Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals captain: 'The decision on captaincy will be taken after…'

With Sanju Samson having departed for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Riyan Parag will be hoping to become the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) new full-time skipper for IPL 2026. Last season, Parag captained RR in eight matches when Samson was unavailable due to injury issues. Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya during toss last season.(REUTERS)

The 24-year-old has been Assam's captain in domestic cricket, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. Speaking to Sportstar, he said, "I captained in seven to eight matches in the IPL last season. In the dressing room, when we would analyse decisions, I have done things right 80 to 85 per cent."

"Manoj [Badale] sir has said the decision [on captaincy] will be taken after the auction. If I think about that now, I will ruin my mental space. If the team management feels I am the right fit for captaincy, I am ready to put my hand up. If they feel that, as a player, I can contribute more, I am ready for that also.

"Everyone has the misconception that captaincy is easy. Yes, there is an element of fame in captaincy, but it reduces the element of cricket to 20 per cent. You have to attend all the meetings, attend sponsor shoots, and answer the media. I need to develop these things as a person," he added.

For Samson, RR also received all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Last season, Parag finished as the second-highest run-scorer for RR, with 393 runs at a strike rate of 166.52 and a total of 27 sixes. He also scored a 45-ball 95 against KKR and picked up three top-order wickets that season.

Speaking on CSK move, Samson recently said, "I am always in my dark colours, but yellow, definitely I think it's a great feeling."

"To wear that jersey, I think, I never thought about how I would feel after wearing CSK...it felt positive and I felt very happy. It felt different, like a different energy wearing that jersey. I felt like a champion. I felt like Okay, wow."