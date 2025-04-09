'Seen senior Indian players do way worse': Doull blasts double standards after Digvesh Rathi fined for 'notebook' act

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi found himself back in the spotlight after bringing out a fresh version of his trademark celebration – this time, ‘writing on the floor’ – after dismissing his idol, Sunil Narine, during the IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. This was a subtle tweak to his earlier ‘notebook celebration’, which had already landed him in trouble twice with the match officials. Lucknow Super Giants' Digvesh Rathi celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens(AFP)

Rathi drew attention and fines from the BCCI for jotting down imaginary notes in his palm following wickets – an act that, according to many, was harmless banter. But with repeat offences placing him on the verge of suspension, the spinner appeared to tone down the theatrics while still staying true to his celebration.

While the bowler’s celebration may have been softer in execution this time around, the discussion around the punishment for such gestures has only grown louder – most notably through former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull, who voiced his discontent over the treatment meted out to the youngster.

“The team have got to be paying that (the fines). I don't like it. I love the celebrations, I don't think he has done anything at all wrong. I've seen senior Indian players do way worse, be in your face, and not get a fine. They are making an example out of a young man who is what, making a note in his notebook?” Doull said on Cricbuzz, adding that the inconsistency in how players are penalised is frustrating.

Response from teammates

The situation has also drawn responses from within the league. Shahbaz Ahmed, speaking ahead of the KKR-LSG fixture, confirmed the friendly nature of the celebration. “Priyansh Arya (who Digvesh dismissed to bring out the celebration for the first time) is his very good friend..he did it on a friendly note, but since he is on the verge of suspension, I hope he doesn't repeat it,” he said.

The toned-down act has seemingly passed the scrutiny of match referees this time; Digvesh has had a stellar start to the season himself, being among the wickets in all the matches he has played so far. The spinner has 7 wickets to his name in five matches so far.