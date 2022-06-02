Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh's Test captain
Shakib Al Hasan, who is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the longest format and the third-highest run-scorer, previously captained the team in 14 Tests.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will return as the team's Test captain, replacing Mominul Haque, the country's cricket board (BCB) announced on Thursday.
The 35-year-old's appointment comes after out-of-form Mominul stepped down as the skipper in the wake of their home series loss against Sri Lanka.
The BCB said Shakib will lead the team in their two-Test series in the West Indies this month, with wicket-keeper batsman Litton Das named his deputy.
