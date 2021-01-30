IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Stokes, Archer, Burns hit training ground as others in England squad clear second COVID test
England's Ben Stokes as Jofra Archer looks on during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
England's Ben Stokes as Jofra Archer looks on during nets.(Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

Stokes, Archer, Burns hit training ground as others in England squad clear second COVID test

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 11:37 AM IST

Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, pacer Jofra Archer and reserve opener Rory Burns on Saturday had their first training session at the Chepauk after successfully completing six days of hard quarantine, while other members of the squad cleared their second COVID-19 test.

The trio were not a part of the Sri Lanka Test series with Stokes and Archer being rested for workload management purpose while Burns skipped the previous tour due to the birth of his first child.

The trio had reached India earlier than their colleagues and having already cleared their three RT-PCR tests could hit the nets on Saturday.

"The first group of players - Archer, Burns and Stokes - will practice each morning for the next three days. They are limited to a two-hour session," England's media manager Danny Reuben informed.

"The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," he added.

The full England squad is scheduled to start its training from February 2 ahead of the series opener against India, starting February 5 here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england
app
Close
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
File image of Rahul Dravid.(Getty Images)
cricket

'He allows mistakes': Upton on Dravid's influence on youngsters

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The latest to join the bandwagon is paddy Upton, who feels Dravid has allowed the youngsters to thrive through his calmness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
cricket

BCCI to not hold Ranji Trophy for first time in 87 years

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:36 AM IST
It is understood that a two-month long bio-bubble even for a truncated two-phased Ranji Trophy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't feasible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Archive)
(HT Archive)
cricket

Rahul Dravid: The pitch-perfect match maker

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:10 AM IST
What Dravid did was ensure that every youngster with skill and commitment got a fair shot. People who have worked with the teams, or been a part of the teams, say that under his supervision, both skills and perseverance are given equal importance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
File image of India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Errors won't be swept under the carpet: India fielding coach Sridhar

By Rutvick Mehta, Sanjjeev K Samyal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:09 PM IST
It’s where India’s fielding coach R Sridhar swung into action, getting under the helmet himself in training sessions to prepare the designated fielders for the final stage of the out-of-the box tactic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
File image of Michael Hussey.(File)
cricket

'Love the way he goes about it': Hussey names 'real player' for India's future

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Former cricketers such as Mark Waugh and Michael Vaughan predicted a 0-4 whitewash for India after the Adelaide debacle but were proved wrong by a defiant unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara. File(REUTERS)
cricket

Rahane was brilliant at MCG: Pujara on India bouncing back from Adelaide horror

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with a gallant century as India bounced back to seal an eight-wicket-win, but what transpired between the end of the first and the beginning of the second Test is a testament to this team’s character.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
File image of Virat Kohli.(File)
cricket

'Need to bowl our best ball against Kohli and Indian batsmen': Thorpe

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:20 AM IST
India vs England: "The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our 'best ball' as often as we can. I don't think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers,” Thorpe told reporters in a virtual press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
File image of Graham Thorpe(Getty Images)
cricket

‘We are very aware of that’: Graham Thorpe wary of India’s bowling threat

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
File image of Prithvi Shaw jogging. (Getty Images)
cricket

‘Prithvi needs some help’: Former India batsman to work with struggling Shaw

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
Karthik Kakade in action. (BCCI)
cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali: Baroda beat Punjab, to face Tamil Nadu in final

PTI, Admedabad
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Baroda rode on skipper Kedar Devdhar's fighting 64 and bowlers' impressive show to beat Punjab by 25 runs and enter the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
Cheteshwar Pujara lets one go to the keeper. (Getty)
cricket

'They've always been a challenging team': Pujara names toughest Ind-Aus series

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy is not the toughest India-Australia Test series he's been a part of, says Cheteshwar Pujara
READ FULL STORY
Close
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
File photo of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh(AP)
cricket

'I will always pick him in my all-time XI': Harbhajan on current India batsman

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara’s grittiness with the bat and never say die attitude impressed veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, so much so that he went on to state that Pujara will always be a part of his all-time Test XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
England's Jofra Archer(AP)
cricket

India vs England: Jofra Archer reveals why matches ‘will not be one-sided’

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • India will be missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja but they will be glad to have R Ashwin back in the squad after he missed the fourth Test in Brisbane with a back injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP