Suresh Raina hints Rishabh Pant could wear CSK's yellow colours soon

ANI |
Nov 01, 2024 10:59 AM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) player retention lists were announced by each franchise on Wednesday. MS Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore as a per new IPL rule allowing Indian players having retired five years back to be retained by franchises as uncapped players. On the other hand, Pant was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after playing eight seasons with the team since 2016.

Mumbai [India], : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hinted at Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's potential move to Chennai Super Kings , revealing that the swashbuckling star met legendary MS Dhoni in Delhi.

Suresh Raina hints Rishabh Pant could wear CSK's yellow colours soon

Pant was released by Delhi Capitals after playing eight seasons with the team since 2016.

Speaking at JioCinema, Raina said, "I met MS Dhoni in Delhi, Pant was also there. I think something big is to happen. Someone will be wearing a yellow jersey soon."

Notably, this comes amid several media reports that Pant is headed to CSK. The move would not be surprising if it ends up happening. With a 43-year-old Dhoni in the twilight of his career, Pant could very well by the next big-selling face for the franchise, be their wicketkeeper-batter or even captain, if needed.

In 111 matches for DC, Pant scored 3,284 runs at an average of 148.93, with a century and 17 fifties to his name. His best score is 128*. He is franchise's leading run-getter. Under his captaincy, DC reached playoffs in 2021, but could not progress beyond league stages in 2022 and 2024 under his leadership.

In the last season, Pant scored 446 runs in 13 matches for the franchise in his comeback season at an average of over 40 and a strike rate of above 155. He scored three half-centuries and had best score of 88*. While he was the top run-getter for the franchise that season, it could not help them reach playoffs as they missed out on final four spot with seven wins and losses each, giving them 14 points to finish at sixth spot.

DC have decided to retain all-rounder Axar Patel, spinner Kuldeep Yadav, batters Tristan Stubbs, and Abishek Porel ahead of this year's mega auction.

Earlier in the month, former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao joined the Delhi Capitals coaching staff as head coach and director of cricket, respectively, ahead of the next IPL season.

Meanwhile, cricketing icon and one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly, has been appointed as director of cricket.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
