Suryakumar Yadav says he has to win against SRH for his wife Devisha Shetty: 'She has kept something special for me'

Suryakumar Yadav continued his imperious form with the bat as Mumbai Indians registered a clinical 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. The MI star batter scored an unbeaten 40 off just 19 balls to make it a cakewalk for his team as the five-time champions chased down the target with 26 balls to spare. After a rusty start to the season, Surya has picked up the form in the last couple of matches and now jumped to third spot in the race for the Orange Cap with 373 runs in 9 matches at an average of 62.17. Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the SRH win to his wife.(AFP)

He dedicated the win over Sunrisers Hyderabad to his wife, Devisha Shetty, who flew from Mumbai to cheer for him and the team.

Surya revealed that she was not supposed to come for the game, but when he found out that she was there, he just had to win it for her.

"She has flown down from Mumbai, so what else do I need, that's a more happy moment. She was not coming for the game, she was here, so we had to win. She didn't find a place (bakery) but I am sure she has kept something special for me tonight," Surya told the broadcasters.

Mumbai Indians have bounced back after a rusty start and moved to the third spot on the points table with five wins in nine matches.

Suryakumar was clear with his thoughts when talking about Mumbai's fourth win on a trot on Wednesday.

"I think it was really important to come out positive as we were playing good cricket and had to continue the momentum, winning four games on the trot is a great feeling," he added.

“Rohit Sharma made my job really easier”: Suryakumar Yadav

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma also continued his imperious form and scored back-to-back fifties. He hit 70 runs off 46 balls, which was laced with 8 fours and 3 sixes.

Surya also credited Rohit for making his job a lot easier when he came out to bat as the duo shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

"He made my job really easier, I just had to bat with good tempo and him scoring runs is a really great sign for the team," he said.