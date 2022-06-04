'Developed this fantasy of captaining an IPL team': Senior SA batter wants to break through into India's T20 league

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) prominently featured quite a few South African stars. The Proteas' Test captain Dean Elgar was not too happy with the situation, virtually sending a warning to all those players who chose the IPL over playing Test cricket for South Africa by saying that he doesn't know if they will ever be picked again.

However, Temba Bavuma, South Africa's limited overs captain, was happy to see players doing well in the tournament and even expressed his desire to play and even captain a team in the IPL. 32-year-old Bavuma is yet to make his debut in the tournament.

“I'd like to play there. The stronger my performances, the more realistic the opportunity becomes. I've also developed this fantasy of captaining a team. I don't know where that comes from. I'd like to get that experience as well. But I kinda need to get into a team before that happens!" Bavuma told ESPNCricinfo.

Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket but is an integral part of the limited overs setup, was one of the highest run scorers in the IPL this season. David Miller was one of the top performers for Gujarat Titans as they won the title in their d Kagiso Rabada, meanwhile, is on track to becoming the quickest to 100 IPL wickets. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen also made a mark while the young Dewald Brevis showed glimpses of the talent that was noticed during this year's under-19 World Cup.

“I haven't been fully invested. It's been long. It's nice to see some of our guys doing well. KG (Rabada) en route to being the quickest to 100 wickets. Quicker than (Lasith) Malinga. That's something to be proud of. And Marco Jansen - how he has gone and performed. Or Aiden [Markram]. And even the younger guys who have showed their ability. There is a lot of talk about Dewald Brevis. He is an exciting prospect for our cricket. And Tristan Stubbs, getting a go. It's been nice to see those guys,” said Bavuma.

