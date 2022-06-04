Home / Cricket / UAE pack Nepal for 8 runs in U-19 T20 qualifiers
Nepal opted to bat after winning the toss. Six of their batters failed to open their account.
UAE's Mahika Gaur celebrating a wicket vs Nepal in her spell of 4-2-2-5.&nbsp;((Source: Malaysia Cricket/Twitter))
UAE's Mahika Gaur celebrating a wicket vs Nepal in her spell of 4-2-2-5. ((Source: Malaysia Cricket/Twitter))
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 05:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

In a rare event, the United Arab Emirates women’s Under-19 team closed the proceedings in less than two overs. The team bundled out Nepal for eight runs in 8.1 overs, and then chased down the target in 1.1 overs.

The event, which is a a qualifier for the Under-19 T20 World Cup, UAE seamer     Mahika Gaur ripped apart Nepal’s batting, with clinical figures reading 5/2. 

UAE openers Theertha Satish scored 4 off the same number of balls, and Lavanya Keny scored 3 off 4 balls, and won the contest by 10 wickets.

Nepal opted to bat after winning the toss. Six of their batters failed to open their account. 

The U-19 Women's T20 World Cup qualifier, a first of its kind, is featuring Nepal, UAE, Thailand, Bhutan and Qatar. The winner of this five-country competition will qualify for the inaugural main event in South Africa in early 2023. 

With the ICC focusing on promotion of women's game at the junior level, most of the associate member countries are trying to start their junior programme for women. 

Brief Scores: Nepal 8 all out in 8.1 overs (Sneha Mahara 3, Mahika Gaur 5/2, Indhuja Nandakumar 3/6) lost to UAE 9/0 in 1.1 overs (Theertha Sathish 4 n.o., Lavanya Keny 3 n.o.)

- with PTI inputs

