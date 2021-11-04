Home / Cricket / Umpire Michael Gough withdrawn from T20 World Cup after bio-bubble breach
cricket

Umpire Michael Gough withdrawn from T20 World Cup after bio-bubble breach

Michael Gough was placed in six day isolation after he left his hotel without permission on Friday last week to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble.
File Photo of umpire Michael Gough(REUTERS)
File Photo of umpire Michael Gough(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

English umpire Michael Gough was on Wednesday withdrawn from the ongoing T20 World Cup by the ICC after he breached the tournament's bio bubble a few days ago. 

The 41-year-old was placed in six day isolation after he left his hotel without permission on Friday last week to meet with people outside the tournament's bubble. 

"...umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the bio-security protocols," the ICC said in a statement.

"The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment," it added.

Gough was to officiate in last Sunday's game between India and New Zealand in Dubai but was withdrawn following his breach and was replaced by South Africa's Marais Erasmus.

A former Durham batsman, Gough is regarded as one of the best umpires in international cricket currently. He was being tested every alternate day during his isolation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out