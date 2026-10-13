Virender Sehwag and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Aggressive batters setting new standards

One must look back to the 2008 Chennai Test. South Africa had piled up 540 runs, and India needed to show resolve in response. Virender Sehwag, recalled to the Test side in the preceding series in Australia and having made a statement 151, walked out to open the innings for India. He decided to approach the innings in his typically flashy way. He began the third day on 52 and, by stumps, had 309 to his name. He reached his triple-century off just 278 balls. Sehwag changed the complexion of the match and put India in the driver’s seat. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for Rajasthan Royals, Virender Sehwag for India. (X Images)

It was a period when batters preferred to take their time before upping their scoring rate. However, the audacity to play his natural, aggressive game, irrespective of the situation, made Sehwag stand apart in that era. Probably, this is why he sees something similar in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. “Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball,” he said recently at a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry event. While Sehwag spoke about the general attacking instinct, the numbers suggest a stronger resemblance, although Sooryavanshi is only getting started, unlike the man who finished with 104 Tests.

Times have changed, and Sooryavanshi is developing in an era where batting aggression is no longer met with surprise. However, even in these times, Sooryavanshi has made one, and all admire the way he approaches his batting. The courage to play cricket in a style that makes even modern batters look second to him has mesmerised everyone.

To measure this, a comparison of Sehwag's Test and ODI performances from 2001 to 2012 was made against those of nine prominent players in each format. Only what those players did during the same years was considered. The selection was made to include the most intimidating hitters and the prolific run-scorers of the period. For Sooryavanshi, all 34 players who scored at least 300 runs in IPL 2026 were picked.

Sehwag's numbers unusual even for an aggressive opener Between 2001 and 2012, Sehwag scored 8,559 Test runs, averaging 50.05. His strike rate was 82.39. The mean strike rate of the other nine batters was 57.95. That makes Sehwag 42.2% faster than his closest contemporaries. Across 150 deliveries, he scored roughly 37 runs more.

Matthew Hayden was one of the most intimidating openers of that period. He scored 8,097 runs at an average of 53.98. His strike rate was 61.20. Sehwag scored almost 500 runs more, and at a rate 34.6% faster.