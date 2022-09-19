Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's exquisite lofted shot during training session for India Legends

Ahead of India Legends' upcoming Road Safety World Series T20 match against New Zealand Legends, Sachin Tendulkar geared up for the game with a dominating training session. The legendary cricketer could be seen 'smacking it in the nets' and showcased an exquisite lofted shot which showed his class. Sachin's 100MB application's official Twitter handle posted a video of the session and captioned it as, "That lofted shot. Watch the Master Blaster @sachin_rt smacking it in the nets."

Here is the video:

That lofted shot! 🤩



Watch the Master Blaster @sachin_rt smacking it in the nets. pic.twitter.com/LmFO2uw2dV — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) September 18, 2022

The video was well-received by fans, with all hailing the former India cricketer. One fan wrote, "Class is Permanent".

Recently, former Sri Lanka cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya recalled batting with Sachin in IPL with Mumbai Indians (MI) and hailed the batter. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said, "Batting with Sachin was quite relaxing as he would always come and say what to do. He always kept talking about ways to execute plans and win matches."

Sachin is currently captaining India Legends in the RoadSafety Series. The tournament's aim is to drive social change in the country and change people's outlook towards road safety. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols by many, this League will work as an ideal platform to influence and change people’s mind set towards their behaviour on the roads.

It is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India. 27th Sports, backed by US-based 27th Investments, are the exclusive marketing rights holder of the league while Professional Management Group (PMG) is the event management partner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON