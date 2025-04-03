Menu Explore
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
'You didn't pick me? Now I'll show you': Sehwag says Siraj's 'fire' wasn't just over RCB, reveals what really lit him up

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 10:42 AM IST

Mohammed Siraj delivered an outstanding spell against his former franchise RCB, registering figures of 3/19 in four overs.

Mohammed Siraj made a resounding statement with the ball against his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, delivering a fiery spell of 3/19 to set the tone for Gujarat Titans’ eight-wicket win over the side in IPL 2025 on Wednesday. His performance saw everything; pace, accuracy, and intent, something that did not go unnoticed by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who lauded the young pacer’s hunger and fire.

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Philip Salt(Surjeet Yadav)
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Philip Salt(Surjeet Yadav)

Sehwag, speaking on Cricbuzz, pointed out Siraj’s ability to make an impact with the new ball and suggested that the pacer was playing with an added edge – not just because of the prospect of facing his former franchise, but also possibly fueled by his omission from India’s Champions Trophy squad.

“He maintained his record with the new ball in Chinnaswamy. He gave away only 12 or 13 runs in the first three overs. He could've probably bowled the fourth over at the same time, too, he might have taken another wicket. He swings the new ball, and yesterday, he also got help from the wicket.

“He has that fire. And somewhere I feel he is hurt that he wasn't part of the Champions Trophy squad, and I saw that fire. That's what we expect from a young fast bowler. ‘Yeah, you didn’t pick me? Now I will show you.’ I hope he continues with the same intensity and makes a comeback in the Indian team.”

Siraj was not retained by Bengaluru ahead of this season, and in his first match back at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he ensured they felt his absence. After conceding a boundary to Virat Kohli in his first over, Siraj bounced back in style, removing Devdutt Padikkal for just four before dismissing Phil Salt with a peach of a delivery that shattered the off stump. Thanks to Siraj's terrific opening spell, the RCB were left reeling at 42/4 inside the powerplay.

Despite a fighting 54 from Liam Livingstone and late fireworks from Tim David, Bengaluru could only manage 169/8. In reply, Jos Buttler made amends for his poor glovework with an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, guiding Gujarat to victory in 17.5 overs.

Siraj on his outing

For Siraj, the match was special and he admitted he was “nervous” before facing RCB.

“It was emotional because I played for seven years here,” he admitted after the game. “There was some nervousness and some emotion … (but) I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset.”

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with RCB vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
