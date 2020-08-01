Three Covid-19 positive patients die in Uttarakhand, state tally rises to 7,447

dehradun

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 264 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 7,447. Three Covid-19 positive patients also died in the state.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening, 264 fresh cases included maximum 95 from Nainital district. The other districts reported, Almora (4), Bageshwar (31), Champawat (4), Dehradun (27), Haridwar (42), Pauri (4), Pithoragarh (7), Rudraprayag (1), Tehri (2), US Nagar (30) and Uttarkashi (17).

According to health bulletin released by the state health department, a 42-year-old man who died in AIIMS Rishikesh on July 31 due to type 1 respiratory failure, ARDS and Covid-19 pneumonia. A 42-year-old man who died at Government Doon Medical College on July 31 and the death summary is awaited.

Another 49-year-old positive man died in Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani on July 31 due to CVA, myocardial infarction, left sided hemiparesis, septicimia and shock.

A total of 83 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with 13 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Many of 264 fresh cases were reported in case of people who had travel history from Delhi-NCR, Karnataka, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. Of the fresh cases, 178 were contacts of earlier positive cases which included seven army personnel from Pithoragarh district. Five healthcare workers and four police staff also tested positive on Saturday while 16 people were detected positive at flu clinic.

Also, 162 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Saturday with a maximum of 53 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 23.80 days, while the infection rate is 4.62%. The state has so far tested over 1.72 lakh samples of which results of over 8,000 are awaited.

Anoop Nautiyal, the founder of Dehradun-based think tank Social Development for Communities that has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the hill state, said that recovery rates for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand have reduced dramatically.

“We are now at 58%, a drop of 23% from a recovery rate of 81% in the beginning of July. While hill districts of Bageshwar, Chamoli and Tehri are at top; plain districts of Haridwar and US Nagar languish at the bottom,” said Nautiyal.

He further said that in Unlock 2.0 from July 1- July 31, cluster cases from marriage functions, factories, hospitals have increased with most cases being “local cases from community or health workers”.