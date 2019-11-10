Uttarakhand BJP MP injured after car turns turtle in Haridwar

dehradun

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 14:00 IST

In a close shave, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal constituency, Tirath Singh Rawat was injured after his car met with an accident and turned turtle in Haridwar on Sunday morning. He is undergoing treatment in AIIMS Rishikesh hospital where his condition is said to be stable, said police officials.

The incident happened in Bhimgoda area of Haridwar city under Kotwali police station when he was travelling to his constituency in his car along with his public relation officer, security guard and the driver.

“He had reached Haridwar in train from Delhi and from there he boarded his car to go to Pauri Garhwal to attend a function in a local school. At around 7:20 am while he was on his way, his driver saw a car coming in high speed and tried to avert a crash with it. In that process it turned turtle in which Rawat got unconscious,” said Dinesh Kothiyal, Rawat’s close aide who was also supposed to accompany him to Pauri Garhwal from Haridwar.

Soon local police and Rawat’s supporters reached the spot after receiving the information and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

“In the primary diagnosis there, he gained consciousness. The doctors there said that he sustained minor injuries and later referred him to AIIMS Rishikesh where he is at present undergoing further treatment,” Kothiyal added.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the incident and inspecting the CCTV camera footage.

“So far in the initial Investigations it has been found that the accident happened when his car tried to avert a crash with another car which was in high speed. We are inspecting the CCTV camera footages of the area before reaching any conclusion. No arrests have been made so far,” said Senthil Avoodai K Raj, senior superintendent of police, Haridwar.

He added, “The MP is completely stable with no major injuries.”