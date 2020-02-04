2,200% rise in illegal gun recovery in run-up to polls since 2008

delhi

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:52 IST

There has been a 2,200% increase in the recovery of illegal weapons in the first 28 days of the model code of conduct (MCC) since it was enforced ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections compared to the MCC period in 2008, shows the Delhi Police data. In fact, the number of illegal firearms recovered this time ahead of polls far exceeds the combined figure since 2008, said Sharat Kumar Sinha, deputy commissioner of police (election cell).

While the number of illegal firearms recovered during the MCC period in 2008 was just 19, in 2013 it was 80 and in 48 in 2015. In sharp contrast, 452 such weapons have already been recovered between January 6 and February 2. The MCC will be in force till February 12.

These recoveries come amidst criticism of the Delhi Police for failing to prevent a spate of firings at people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In a period of four days, three such incidents were reported from Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, which are at the centre of protests against the controversial citizenship law.

While the model code of conduct is in force, district authorities ask licenced weapon holders to deposit their guns, on an individual basis, mostly depending on the threat they pose to free and fair elections. On January 28, when a man carrying a licenced gun was caught by protesters at Shaheen Bagh, the local police had said he wasn’t among those asked to submit their weapon.

This time, over 7,000 licenced weapon holders in Delhi deposited their firearms with the police during the model code of conduct, DCP Sinha said. In 2008, only 486 licencees had deposited their firearms. In 2013, the figure stood at 1,660 and rose to 1,407 in 2015.

LIQUOR, CASH AND DEFACEMENT

Recoveries of illicit liquor and unexplained cash have also seen a substantial spike. More than 85,000 litres of illicit liquor has been recovered in the run up the February 8 elections, a sharp increase from 27,000 litres in 2008. (see box)

The police have also registered over 900 cases under the Excise Act this year. This is just marginally lesser than the combined number of FIRs (948) registered during the previous three assembly elections.

In terms of seizure of unexplained cash, the police did not share the figures for 2008 elections. But during the 2013 assembly polls, the police recovered R1.76 crores in cash while the figure stood at R33 lakh in 2015. This time, however, R4.68 crore of unexplained cash has already been seized.

‘HIGH INTENSITY POLLS’

DCP Sinha attributed the increase in recoveries and police action during the MCC to “an increase in the intensity” of electioneering. “To counter that, we have specialised teams conducting frequent raids,” he said.

Vikram Singh, former Director General (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh Police, said the increase in influx of weapons, liquor and cash into Delhi this election season was because the stakes are much higher this time as compared to the previous years. “No other state is going to polls at this time. So, all parties are diverting their money and muscle to Delhi,” Singh said, adding that seizures were indicative of “pro-active” police action.