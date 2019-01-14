40-year-old man dies after car crashes into stalled mini bus in south Delhi

A 40-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning after the car he was driving rammed into a stalled mini-bus parked in the middle of the main road in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri.

According to the police, the accident took place around 6 am on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijayanta Arya said that a call was received around 6.07am stating that an accident had taken place near a bank in Fatehpur Beri.

“When a police team reached the spot, a Maruti Van was found stuck behind a mini bus on the main road. A man was stuck in the driver seat of the van. The van was badly damaged due to the impact of the collision. The victim was pulled out with the help of locals. The injured van driver was identified as Bhagwan Singh, a resident of Khanpur village. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him dead,” Arya said.

The officer said that primary probe has revealed that the mini-bus, into which the van collided, had been deserted in middle of the road by its driver after it broke down. “There was no one in the bus at the time of accident. We have identified the driver of the bus. He said he had to leave the bus after it broke down. CCTV footage from the area are is being scanned to establish the sequence of incident. A case of causing death due to negligence has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station,” the additional DCP said.

Police has also informed the van driver’s family and his body was handed over to them after a post-mortem examination.

Ravinder Kumar (40), a security guard who reported the incident to the police said he saw the van stuck under the bus and dialed 100. “The man was stuck in the driver’s seat. He was taken out after a lot of struggle. There was no one in the bus. After reporting the matter to the police I left the spot. There were other locals around the spot,” he said.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 11:51 IST