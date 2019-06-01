53-year-old man arrested for impersonating an IPS officer

A 53-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating an Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of the rank of inspector general in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi on Thursday. Police said that the man, a failed IPS aspirant, got the IG rank’s fake identity card made because if he had qualified the exam, he would have been promoted up to that rank by now.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said they were informed by a resident of Sita Ram Bazar, Hauz Qazi, that a man is impersonating as an inspector general of police (IGP) from Tamil Nadu cadre.

“Acting on the information, our team raided the location where the man was spotted and detained him. He was identified as Rajiv Gupta, a resident of Niti Khand in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. A search led to the recovery of one fake identity card from his possession. Indian Police Service, Tamil Nadu Cadre, was written on the ID card with Gupta’s name on it. It also mentioned his batch, designation as IGP and date of birth as October 5,” Randhawa said.

The DCP said that on Gupta’s instance, two more identity cards were recovered. “Gupta pretends to hold identity card of a senior police office of a public servant knowing that he does not hold such office and thus committed an offence. He has been booked under IPC section 170 for personating a public servant,” he said.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 04:11 IST