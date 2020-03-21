e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Amid coronavirus restrictions, Kejriwal announces free ration, pension, food for poor

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made the announcements during a press conference, which he said will be conducted digitally in the future, and also tweeted about them.

delhi Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the government has decided to ban all gatherings of more than five people in the national capital, down from the earlier restriction on the assembly of more than 20 people.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced pension, free ration and food for the poor among the government’s new steps as he stopped short of announcing a locked down in the national capital.

“Corona restrictions causing terrible financial stress to poor. Following decisions taken to provide them relief- 1. Rs 4000- 5000 pension will be paid to 8.5 lakh beneficiaries by 7 Apr 2. Free rations, with 50% more quantity than normal entitlements, to 72 lakh beneficiaries (sic),” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

“In addition 3. Lunch and dinner will be served free to each and every person at all Delhi govt night shelters 4. For those who need to be quarantined and are opting for the paid hotel facility, GST will be waived to make it more affordable (sic),” he added.

Kejriwal also said the government has decided to ban all gatherings of more than five people in the national capital, down from the earlier restriction on the assembly of more than 20 people.

He asked people to maintain a distance of a metre between them if they are in a queue.

He also appealed to the elderly to stop their morning walks.

“Please, please stay indoors as far as possible. As the most vulnerable group, we need to take special care so that you remain free from infection. I urge you to skip your morning/evening walks for the time being,” he said.

Delhi has reported 26 people, including one foreigner, have been infected with Sar-Cov-2 so far. One person has died in the Capital and five people have been discharged from hospitals.

