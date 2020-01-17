Delhi Elections 2020: Atishi, Kailash Gahlot submit nominations for Delhi Assembly polls

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 04:02 IST

As many as 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates on Friday submitted their nomination papers for the February 8 Assembly polls.

Some of the prominent names include Kailash Gahlot —Delhi’s transport, law and revenue minister, Parmila Tokas, Atishi, and party’s new recruit Vinay Mishra, son of Congress heavyweight Mahabal Mishra.

In 2015, Tokas and Gahlot were the AAP’s richest candidates. Tokas was also the second-richest of all candidates, cutting across party lines in Delhi, after MS Sirsa of the Akali Dal.

As many as 48 people from multiple political parties filed their election documents on Friday. The last date for filing nominations is January 21.

Gahlot, who is the AAP’s candidate from Najafgarh assembly seat, had declared total assets worth around ₹46.08 crore and liabilites worth around ₹6.64 crore. In 2015, his total assets were evaluated at ₹37.45 crore and liabilites at ₹8.55 crore, his election documents showed.

Gahlot and his family own nine tracts of land, two commercial spaces and three residential apartments, the documents said. There is no police case pending against him.

Parmila Tokas is the current MLA of RK Puram and will contest from the same seat again. The documents showed her family owned total assets worth around ₹81 crore. In 2015, her family’s total assets were evaluated at around ₹88 crore.

Her liabilites in the same period have gone down from ₹12.16 crore to ₹11.78 crore, the documents showed. Tokas and her family owns four cars, 13 tracts of land of different sizes, one commercial property and four residential apartments, the documents showed.

Tokas has one pending case against her and she has been convicted in one — against which she has filed an appeal in the High Court. Both cases had charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

In her affidavit, Atishi, the AAP’s candidate from Kalkaji, has declared total assets worth around ₹1.41 crore. This is an increase from the total assets of around ₹1.25 crore, as declared by her in the affidavit filed in the 2019 Lok Sabha. She had contested from the East Delhi Parliamentary constituency, losing to Gautam Gambhir of the BJP

Vinay Kumar Mishra, joined the AAP recently and will contest from southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. He had previously contested 2013 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Palam.

As per his affidavit, he has declared his total assets worth ₹7.76 crore, a major chunk of which includes two houses in Dwarka and Anand Vihar. This is against the total assets of ₹7.16 crore he declared in 2013.

However, as per his current documents, Mishra has declared liabilities of around ₹78 lakh while he had none in 2013, the affidavit showed.