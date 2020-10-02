Auto lifters ‘rent out’ bikes to snatchers to evade cops; racket busted, 14 arrested

delhi

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:38 IST

Delhi Police Friday busted one of the largest syndicates of vehicle thieves and snatchers in the national capital and arrested 14 men, who regularly rented out stolen two-wheelers to snatchers in Delhi.

Police said they have recovered at least 116 stolen two-wheelers from these men. The arrested also include the alleged kingpin who is believed to be involved in 89 cases of vehicle thefts. Police said snatchers preferred using stolen vehicles as these could not be traced back to them

Police said the racket was busted during a special operation code-named Eagle Eye, which was executed by joint teams from Raj Park and Mangolpuri police stations in outer Delhi.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) A Koan said police had noticed that in recent cases of snatching, the vehicles used by suspects were mostly stolen.

“Using stolen motorcycles is one way for snatchers to evade the police as they are registered in the owner’s name. An in-depth probe revealed a nexus between auto lifters, middlemen and snatchers. The auto lifters would provide stolen bikes to middlemen who would rent them out to snatchers for ₹2,000 a day or a share in the snatched item(s),” Koan said.

The DCP said the racket was active for the past two or three years at least and some snatchers were directly in touch with auto lifters in order to avoid paying the middlemen.

“In case a snatcher could not afford to pay upfront the ₹2,000, he was still given the bike, but on the condition that half of the snatched valuables will be handed over to the auto lifters at the end of the day. If they stole cash, then around 30%-40% of the loot was given to the auto lifters in lieu of bike rent,” Koan said.

Also, the rent price varied, depending upon the make and type of motorcycle that the snatcher wanted to use. He said from questioning arrested snatchers, police got to know that they would always leave these motorbikes near public parks or in isolated parking lots to avoid being tracked.

“To bust the racket, a special Eagle Squad was set up and suspects were put on surveillance. We used the zonal Integrated Police network (ZIPNET) to keep track of stolen vehicles and the CCTV camera network to track suspects,” Koan said.

He said, on September 25, police found two motorcycles lying unattended at the Industrial area in Phase 1, Mangolpuri. “On verification, we got to know that these motorcycles were stolen from Rohini and Tilak Nagar. A trap was laid to nab whoever came to get these bikes. Later that day, our teams nabbed four men who came to get them,” he said.

Police identified the four as Deepak Kumar, Manish, Suraj and Nikhil. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from them.

During their interrogation, the men revealed the whereabouts of 10 others who are a part of the nexus, including their mastermind, Vikram (identified only by his first name in police records). Following multiple searches across Delhi, all 10 suspects were arrested. Apart from Vikram, the other nine were identified as Rashid, Sumit, Jogender, Asheem, Rohit, Amit, Yogesh, Sumit and Sagar.

Koan said, “All 14 men accepted that they operated a racket of auto lifters and snatchers. They said the stolen motorcycles were being provided to snatchers on rent. The snatchers, in return, used to pay the auto lifters a commission based on what they stole.”

Police also found out that Vikram was out on parole and was involved in 89 cases of auto theft. He was also arrested under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) in 2015 but was acquitted in 2018.