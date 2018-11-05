B.Tech student found dead in Delhi’s Jaitpur, police suspect case of ‘drug overdose’

A 21-year-old B.Tech student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in south Delhi’s Saurabh Vihar near Jaitpur on Saturday morning. Police said they found some empty bottles of alcohol and eight surgical syringes from the man’s room . He was found unconscious lying on the bed by his family members, the police said.

The police suspect it a case of “drug overdose”, but are waiting for the man’s autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of his death. His family members, however, have alleged foul play. No case was registered till late Sunday evening. The man was pursuing B.Tech course from a private engineering college in west Delhi, the police said. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the incident came to light when the youth’s father went to his room and found him unconscious on the bed. “The father panicked and called the police control room saying his son was murdered. A police team reached the spot but did not find any visible injury signs of a foul play on the man’s body,” said Biswal.

During the inquiry, a police officer, associated with the case, said it was learnt that the man’s friend , who lives in the adjacent building, had come to his room on Friday night. The police said they recorded the friend’s statement and he told them that they had consumed alcohol and drugs. “Both slept in the room. The friend woke up in the morning and left for his home,” said the officer.

