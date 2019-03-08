Before statehood drive, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pens open letter

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday released an open letter in which he raised issues pertaining to women security, college admission for students who are Delhi residents and the Supreme Court-monitored sealing drive in the city among other problems, while also elaborating on how full statehood for the city can solve it all.

“Before starting any work, the Delhi government has to take prior approval from the central government. And the central government creates barriers and hurdles in our work,” Kejriwal wrote. “Many agencies dealing with everyday problems of the citizens like MCD, Delhi Police are under the direct control of the Central government. The citizens of Delhi have no say in these matters (sic).”

There is only one solution to these problems, he said.

“Just like every other state, Delhi should also get full statehood. All agencies serving the city should come under the Delhi government.”

In his demand for full statehood for Delhi, Kejriwal has often said how bringing Delhi Police under the Delhi Government’s jurisdiction would lead to better redressal for victims of crime and improve law and order system.

In 2018, Kejriwal had also pitched for 85% reservation for residents of Delhi for jobs in departments under the Delhi government. He reiterated the same on March 4.

“Once Delhi becomes a full state, the dreams and aspirations of the citizens of Delhi will be fulfilled,” the chief minister said in the letter. “Women will be safe and secure as law and order will improve. Our youth will get jobs. Students securing 60% and above will also get admission in Delhi colleges. Sealing will come to an end. Each citizen will have their own house in Delhi. Delhi will become clean and beautiful. Delhi will grow and develop at a faster pace.”.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to start a door-to-door campaign across the national capital from March 10 to push for the demand.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 02:55 IST