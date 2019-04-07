Bikers hold man at gunpoint, rob him on Delhi’s Ashram flyover

A chartered accountant (CA) was robbed of ₹15,000 and jewellery when four men on two-wheelers held him at gunpoint on the Ashram flyover in south Delhi on Saturday morning.

The victim, Ajit Kumar Sinha, was on his way to work in Noida when the incident took place. Sinha told police that two scooter-borne men riding parallel to his car on his left, signalled him to look thorough his right window. Outside, a man riding pillion on a motorcycle was pointing a gun at him. They directed him to stop the car.

“Sinha stopped the car and rolled down the car’s window to ask the men what the matter was. One of the assailants, forcibly opened his car’s door on the driver’s side, put his leg between the door and the seat and

told Sinha give them whatever cash and valuables he had,” said a police officer associated with the case.

Police said Sinha immediately gave them his wallet. “The robbers got angry, hurled abuses at Sinha, and called him ‘bankrupt’ when they found ₹15,000 in cash.

The robbers then made Sinha remove and hand over his gold chain and two gold rings,” said the officer.

In his complaint, Sinha told the police that the robbers threatened to kill him if he stopped his car at any police picket to report the crime. They allegedly told him to drive straight to his office in Noida. Sinha was so shaken by the brazen crime that he directly reached his Noida office through the DND flyway, despite seeing a few police patrol vans en route.

Sinha, who lives with family in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, later informed his colleagues and wife about the crime. The colleagues and a few family members accompanied him to the Sunlight Colony police station where he lodged his complaint.

“We registered a case of armed robbery on Sinha’s complaint and formed five teams to identify and nab the robbers. Our team members visited the crime scene to see if the crime was captured in any CCTV camera. However, the place the incident took place was not covered under any camera. Our investigators are also scanning the cameras on the route taken by Sinha,” said Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police.

DCP Biswal said that they suspect the involvement of local criminals. “Some local criminals who were involved in similar crimes are being questioned for clues,” he added.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 03:52 IST