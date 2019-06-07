BJP MLAs file report on de-silting of drains

The leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly, Vijender Gupta, along with other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Thursday submitted their field inspection report on de-silting of drains under the Delhi government to the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (Epca). The delegation demanded urgent action to prevent the flooding of Delhi roads and colonies during the ensuing monsoon.

A delegation of BJP MLAs inspected drains under Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC) in areas of east Delhi on Wednesday.

After the inspection, BJP legislators claimed that 85% of major drains, especially in east Delhi, have not been cleaned. The delegation demanded urgent action to prevent flooding of roads and colonies during rainy season.

The Delhi government refused to comment on the matter.

The monsoon arrives in the city by the end of June. Every year, Delhi witnesses widespread water-logging during the rains, not only in low-lying areas but, major traffic junctions as well.

The MLAs also demanded that their report should be sent to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Delhi government for urgent intervention.

“During inspections, it was found that 85% of the major drains have not yet been de-silted. The de-silting process should be completed by June 15, but these drains have not been de-silted so far,” he said.

Gupta said that during the monsoons , the city is inundated, due to choked drains. He said none of the nullahs and drains, across 1,034 roads has been completely de-silted.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 05:31 IST