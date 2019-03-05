Builder allots flats to 2 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack

Realty firm Supertech on Monday said it has allotted flats to families of two CRPF personnel martyred in the February 14 terror attack at Pulwama.

The family of Pradeep Kumar has been allotted an apartment at its township Golf Country at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, while family of Virendra Singh has been given a flat at its project in Pant Nagar, Uttarakhand.

“The two soldiers C Pradeep Kumar of the 21 battalion and C Virendra Singh of the 45 battalion gave up their lives for the country. We will always be grateful for their supreme sacrifice,” Supertech chairman RK Arora said.

This allotment is a small gesture in comparison to what they have given to the country, he added.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:02 IST