Cakes, cookies likely in mid-day meals for girls in classes 9-12

Nearly 10,000 girls studying in classes 9 to 12 in government schools located in three Delhi zones -- Jahagirpuri, Badli and Mohan Coperative -- may get muffins, cakes and cookies in their mid-day meals starting next month.

The mid-day meal branch of the Delhi government’s directorate of education had written to the Akshaya Patra Foundation on June 14, asking the NGO to carry out a a survey in the three neighbourhoods and submit a plan at the earliest.

The government said girls in the senior classes may be served food in these three areas on a pilot basis.

In its letter to the foundation, the DoE wrote: “Competent authority has allowed that your organization may carry out a survey of girls schools run by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government, near the three kitchens in Delhi-Badli, Jahangirpuri and Mohan Cooperative for submission of concrete proposal to supply mid-day meal (assembly area wise or any zonal area wise) on a pilot basis from own resources (without any government aid) for about 10,000 girl students of class 9 to 12 from each kitchen.”

Binay Bhushan, director, DOE, said students in the lower classes are already getting meals in school under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. “The foundation had approached us with a proposal to serve food to the students studying in Delhi government schools. Their proposal for a contract is still under consideration. However, we have granted them permission to serve food through three kitchens in Delhi to around 10,000 girls students of government schools of classes 9 to 12 from each kitchen,” he said.

The director said the Delhi government has asked the organisation to cover girl students first. “The Delhi government has been thinking about providing some assistance to girls studying in its schools because most of them come from economically weaker backgrounds and do not get balanced diet. Girl students up to class 8 are already getting mid-day meal under the RTE act. It’s an initiative to cover those who do not come under the ambit of RTE,” Bhushan said.

As per the proposal, girls will be served potato curry with mashed vegetables and chapatis, vegetable daliya, rice and curries with mashed vegetables, daal and sambhar along with items like muffins, buns, cookies, cakes and roasted nuts.

Bharath Prabhu, strategic communication, Akshay Patra Delhi, said the proposal is in “very early stage”. “We will only be able to share further details after considering all aspects of the proposal,” he said.

A foundation official, who spoke on the condition of remaining anonymous since he is not authorised to speak to media, said the Delhi government’s letter had reached them late on Friday (June 14) and that’s why the NGO is yet to discuss the proposal. “In all other states Akshay Patra is serving mid day meals with the help of government. But this proposal of is allowing the organisation to go ahead with a pilot project on its own cost. We need to discuss this with the competent authorities,” said the official.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has been trying to revise the mid-day meal model in Delhi. Last year, after the two incidents of students falling ill at government schools after consuming mid-day meals, the Delhi government had said that it was re-considering Akshay Patra’s proposal.

