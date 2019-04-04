Car of minister’s aide robbed in Delhi, found

A Swift Dzire robbed from an aide of Union health minister JP Nadda in Delhi was recovered in Noida after a GPS device fixed to the sedan forced the robbers to abandon the vehicle, the police said.

Aditya Trivedi, an officer on special duty (OSD) with the minister, was robbed of the car at gunpoint near the Barapulla Flyover in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area on Tuesday night, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), said.

He immediately alerted the authorities about the car’s GPS location, sending multiple teams of the Noida Police on its trail. The four suspects remain unidentified, even as a case of robbery has been registered at Delhi’s Sunlight Colony police station.

According to Biswal, the crime took place around 10 pm, while Trivedi and his friend were being driven in their white Swift Dzire.

“They got off the car near the Barapulla Flyover to buy something, when four men pointed a gun at them and made away with the car,” Biswal said.

Trivedi immediately called the police control room in Delhi even as he checked the GPS location of the car. It showed the car to be moving towards Noida.

“Trivedi also called me to seek my help in intercepting the car,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police (Gautam Budh Nagar), said.

Krishna immediately formed multiple police teams who began chasing the car based on the live GPS location shared by Trivedi. The police also set up pickets at multiple points in Noida to intercept the car, Krishna said.

“Two police teams had nearly intercepted the car when the four robbers abandoned it in Sector 2 and fled on foot. We recovered the car and alerted the Delhi Police who will pursue the case legally,” Krishna added.

The officer said that there were multiple surveillance cameras installed near the spot the car was abandoned and the investigators were checking the footage to identify the suspects.

While Trivedi did not respond to multiple phone calls and text messages for comments, DCP Biswal said that the GPS system installed in the car also had a system by which the vehicle’s engine could be turned off using a mobile application.

“We have been told that Trivedi used the app to repeatedly turn off the car’s engine, forcing the robbers to abandon the vehicle and flee,” Biswal said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 04:47 IST