Commitment, passion and dedication - Mantras Kapil Dev shared with Ranveer

Former cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian cricket team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, the country’s first World Cup, is thrilled that a movie based on it is coming out soon. The legend says, “I don’t know what to say...but it’s a great feeling. I think it’s a commendable effort that somebody is bringing something like the ’83 World Cup to the public.”

It takes years of hard work, planning and preparations to win the cup. But, can a two-hour film justify the journey? “It’s not my journey, it’s a journey of a team and I think these days, directors and actors are so good that they can absolutely do justice.”

Dev didn’t talk much about the movie, but he shared the tips he gave to actor Ranveer Singh, who is portraying him in the film, and stayed with Dev for 10 days at his home. “I told him all about passion, commitment and the dedication required towards the game when you are the playing for the country. I think these are more important aspects, but it is up to them (movie’s team) on how they make it; we have no control,” says Dev who was in Gurugram for the launch of Express Golf Tournament at M3M Golfestate.

Ask him if he’s happy with Ranveer’s casting and he replies, “I am nobody, why should I even think. It’s not my movie. It’s a tribute to what we did 36 years back as a team.”

The cricketer has written three autobiographies so far and said that the movie has nothing to do with his books. “They are two different journeys and it has nothing to do with the book. It’s a team effort to win the World Cup and that’s what the movie is all about. It’s not about me,” says the former Indian skipper .

Talking about propagating sport culture in rural areas, Dev says, “Providing kids with new opportunities and facilities is important, and I believe for certain years, they need to be trained in a certain way, just like how they are taught one syllabus before they choose for themselves. But what is more important is the presence of opportunities, since a lot of them are coming to the forefront.”

Interact with the author @ruchikagarg271

First Published: May 27, 2019 12:27 IST