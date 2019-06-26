Constable on duty at North Block kills self with service pistol

A 48-year-old head constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, deployed at gate number 2 of North Block, allegedly shot himself with his service weapon Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they did not find any suicide note on the man and it is suspected that he took his life following some family issue.

Police identified the man as Jai Narain, of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. According to the police, Narain shot himself at 12.45pm while he was on duty. He died on the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said Narain was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. “His body was sent for a post-mortem examination. We have not found any suicide note on him,” the DCP said.

He said Narain’s family members were informed about the incident and they arrived in Delhi late Tuesday.

“They told us that Narain had recently returned from leave. Three hours before shooting himself, Narain had spoken to his son over phone. We are trying to establish the reason for his extreme step,” Verma said.

The officer said initial questioning of his colleagues ruled out job related problems and work stress.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 06:48 IST