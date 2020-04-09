Covid-19: RWAs demand micro data, area-wise break-up of cases

delhi

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:21 IST

As the number of Covid-19 patients rise in the Capital, residents want the Delhi government to release area-wise or district-wise data of positive cases promptly and clearly, with several resident welfare associations (RWAs) saying the lack of information about the status in their localities is making people anxious and panicky.

The Delhi government only releases consolidated data about the total number of positive cases in the city once a day -- usually around 9pm. It gives a break-up number of confirmed cases admitted in hospitals, those in quarantine facilities (both at home and in government-managed), those who have recovered, and the deceased. But it does not provide district-wise numbers from its 11 revenue districts.

With nearly 600 cases reported in Delhi, members of RWAs across the city stress on the need for area-specific information. “We recently got to know that two people tested positive in a housing society in sector 11. We have no information regarding the total number of cases in Dwarka,” said Rejimon CK, founder and member of Dwarka Forum (an association of over 300 RWAs in Dwarka).

Ever since the national lockdown has announced on March 24, city RWAs have been playing proactive roles in ensuring its implementation in their localities with the help of government agencies.

“The government wants people to cooperate as we have to fight this together. Then why are they reluctant in sharing information with people? If we know area-wise information, people will be more cautious. The government should create a dashboard giving daily update to citizens about new cases and areas from where they are reported,” Rejimon said.

For instance, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai puts out a ward-wise heat map of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis in the public domain. The Maharashtra government also gives the district-wise break-up of Covid-19 cases in the state.

In Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shares zone-wise data of Covid-19 cases, apart from age and gender data of Covid-19 patients in the city.

Atul Goyal, president of URJA, an association of RWAs in Delhi, said the Delhi administration needs to be more proactive.

“When other cities can, why can’t the Delhi government share district-wise data? We are not asking for names, but if we know the number of cases in our localities, or neighbouring localities, the RWAs can take necessary measures to protect the area. People, too, will be careful why moving in areas from where a large number of cases have been reported.”

In the absence of district and locality data in Delhi, residents say that they don’t know whom to contact to get the details about their neighbourhoods, and the uncertainty fuels rumours, with leads to unnecessary panic.

“In Delhi, we don’t know whom to contact for information regarding Covid-19. The government officials are impossible to get through on phones and we know nothing about the cases in our areas. This lack of information exchange from the government’s side will lead to rumours and trust deficit. What’s the need for secrecy? Uncertainty over cases in neighbour areas leads to anxiety, Boothwise planning is needed & RWAs can help. As and when lockdown is lifted, information about high-risk zones or areas will help people take necessary precautions. It will also help the government,” said Rajiv Kakria, member of GK-1 RWA.

With Dilshad Garden in east Delhi declared as one of the two hot spots in Delhi – there also seven containment zones -- residents of east Delhi say that there is fear among people.

BS Vohra, president of East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said, “There is panic in the locality if an ambulance is spotted. Lack of information only leads to fake or incorrect news. Today, we don’t know how many cases have been reported in my district.”

The flip side to the argument, however, are privacy concerns, and worries that patients may be ostracised.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital said that transparency in data of Covid-19 cases will help people, while pointing put that the government must ensure at the same time that it doesn’t lead to victimisation of those who have tested positive.

“Transparency is important, as people can be better prepared. It is a policy decision which the government has to take. While giving the data, the government can ensure it is disseminated in a manner that it doesn’t result in direct victimisation,” Dr Kishore said.

While the Delhi government on Wednesday announced a list of 20 containment zones in the city, it didn’t give information about the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in each area. According to a senior Delhi government official, the number varies from two to eight.

Despite repeated attempts, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other health officials did not respond to queries seeking comments.