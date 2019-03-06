DDA adds 7,500 more flats in new housing scheme; most MIG, EWS

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has added nearly 7,500 more flats in its upcoming housing scheme likely to be launched on Thursday. Now, more than 18,000 flats will be up for sale as against 10,370 announced by the land-owning agency last month.

The agency has added new flats in two categories: economically weaker section and middle-income group (MIG). The newly added flats are located in Narela.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “Now, close to 18,000 flats will be up for sale of which 7,700 will be in the EWS category and 2,000 plus in the

MIG category. The new housing scheme will be announced in a day or two.”

On February 25, the DDA had passed a proposal to put 10,370 flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj on sale in its housing scheme 2019. Of the 10,370 flats, 8,383 were in the lower-income group (LIG) category, 570 MIG, 448 high-income group (HIG) and 960 EWS.

“Now, we will have nearly 7,700 flats in the EWS category. We have added 1,550 flats in the MIG category. Most of the newly added flats are located in Narela,” said a senior DDA official aware of the development.

According to a senior official, there are a lot of flats that are either complete or nearing completion. But DDA is not putting all the flats on sale, as it is trying to resolve the water issue in the area, a senior official said.

“For the flats put on sale, we will be make arrangements for water supply before they are handed over to people,” said a senior official requesting anonymity.

After the failure of two successive housing schemes in 2014 and 2017, the DDA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure this scheme is a success. To ensure a good response from the public, DDA has decided to do away with a major clause that had earlier had prohibited lakhs of Delhiites from applying in the scheme.

In the previous scheme, existing DDA flat owners couldn’t apply. Though people who owned DDA plots up to 67sq.m in size could apply, flat owners couldn’t.

“Now, people who own a DDA flat can also apply, but the size has to be up to 67 sq.m. We have also scrapped the five-year lock in period, except for the EWS category,” said Kapoor.

It is for the first time, the entire process, including submission of applications, financial transaction, will be online. To help people fill forms and do online transactions, DDA plans to set up facility centres in different parts of the city. “We will accept applications only online,” said DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor.

