Delhi: 50 people allowed at weddings, limit revised to tackle spike in Covid-19 cases

delhi

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:05 IST

Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to impose a cap of 50 attendees at weddings in the city in the light of the severe spike in Covid-19 cases, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Senior officials in the L-G office confirmed the development and said that the formal order is likely to be issued later in the day.

Baijal is the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the vice-chairperson.

Kejriwal had, on Tuesday, said the government has decided to withdraw its order relaxing the cap on the number of wedding attendees, which would effectively reduce the maximum limit from 200 to 50. The relaxation order was issued on October 31.

Kejriwal also said that he would request the Centre to allow the Delhi government to temporarily shut down markets identified as potential Covid-19 hot spots for violation of social distancing norms and other Covid-19-related regulations.

The proposal regarding the market-related restriction has been forwarded by the L-G office to the Union home ministry but no response has been received on that yet, said a senior official.

Sisodia also said on Wednesday, “Delhi government has no intentions of imposing any lockdown. We believe the solution to Covid-19 is in better management of healthcare resources. We have done our best in terms of healthcare management so far and we will continue our efforts. If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets. We have sought permission for that from the Centre. It should not be seen as a lockdown.”

The modalities of this plan will be chalked out after getting the Centre’s approval, said senior Delhi government officials.