Delhi auto rickshaw driver turns robber to pay car loan; held with his gang

Finding it difficult to pay monthly instalments on his car loan, a 25-year-old auto driver in Delhi allegedly formed a gang to rob people and earn some extra money, police said

Police said the driver, Vikki alias Deepak, used to wait at the city’s railway stations or interstate bus terminal while members of his gang posed as commuters. They offered rides to people and robbed them at knifepoint .

Vikki’s accomplices— Mahesh Mishra, Mukesh Lal and Jatin alias Raja — were also arrested.

Police claimed to have solved five such robberies and said Vicky is involved in at least 10 criminal cases.

Police said the gang had recently targeted two women and a man within a span of two hours in east and northeast Delhi.

DCP (northeast) Atul Thakur said two cases of auto commuters being robbed were reported on January 30 and February 1, from Anand Vihar and Kashmere Gate ISBTs.

“Scanning of CCTV footage from the two routes led us to one Abhishek, who was the receiver of stolen items. Abhishek was arrested on Sunday from Nand Nagri ,” the DCP said. Thakur said on Abhishek’s instance, the others were arrested.

Vicky, during questioning, admitted that he was leader of the gang. He also allegedly told police that he had recently bought a car and wanted to lead a lavish lifestyle. “He said he failed to keep up with the EMIs on the car and therefore took to robbery to get some quick cash,” the officer said.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 13:07 IST