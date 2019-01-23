Delhi businessman with Rs 1.2-cr debt makes bogus robbery call, gets caught

In an attempt to wiggle his way out of paying the Rs 1.2 crore he owed his partner, a businessman allegedly made a bogus robbery call to the police on Tuesday.

Police said that the businessman, who traded in medicines, informed them that his employee was held at gunpoint by three men and robbed of the money on Monday night near Jhandewalan temple. He claimed that the employee was out to deliver the money to his partner.

The caller also claimed that the robbers assaulted his employee for resisting the robbery, said a police officer who is associated with the case.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the businessman made the robbery call around 11 am from his business partner’s shop in north Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace market near Chandni Chowk.

A police team from the Mandir Marg station met the caller and his employee and asked him to show the crime spot. But the area came under the jurisdiction of the Paharganj police station. The matter was then transferred to the Paharganj police.

“During the initial enquiries, we found discrepancies in the statements of the caller and his employee. The two could not give a satisfactory answer on why they did not inform the police about the robbery on Monday night itself even as the robbed amount was more than Rs10 million. Later, they broke down and confessed to cooking up the story about the robbery drama,” the officer said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:19 IST