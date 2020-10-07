Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020
15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे।
