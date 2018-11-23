Delhi cop’s stolen pistol recovered from Munger, three held

A joint team of Delhi and Bihar police on Wednesday night arrested three persons in Bihar’s Munger district and recovered a pistol, eight live cartridges, magazine and cell phone stolen from the house of a constable in the national capital on November 2.

Delhi Police constable Bikram Kumar had registered an FIR at Seelampur police station in the national capital after his attempts to trace the firearm proved futile.

Munger superintendent of police (SP) Babu Ram said the three men were arrested from Kasim Bazar police station and Basudeopur police outpost areas of the district.

Ram said the Delhi police had earlier arrested two men in connection with the incident. Acting on the revelations made by them, a team from Seelampur police station in New Delhi reached Munger and sough assistance of the district police to arrest three local suspects, he said.

A joint team of Delhi and Munger police first raided the house of Mohammad Nanhe and Mohammad Babar at Chauramba village in Basudeopur police outpost area and took them under custody, the SP said. During interrogation, they revealed the name of Mohammad Golden, who was subsequently arrested from Hajratganj Bara village and stolen articles were recovered from him, Ram added.

Golden admitted that he had purchased the pistol for Rs 30,000, the SP said. They had planned to sell the pistol to a customer in Munger at a much higher rate, he added.

All the three men were produced before a court at Munger and later taken to New Delhi on transit remand.

Munger, of late, has emerged as the hub for trading of sophisticated weapons, mostly AK-47 assault rifles, smuggled from arms depots and locally manufactured . The Munger police had busted one such racket involving officers of Jabalpur’s Central Ordnance Depot with the local arms dealers. In all 20 persons have been arrested so far while hunt is on for some white collared people who have been patronising the illegal trade.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 08:32 IST