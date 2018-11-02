Delhi fireman arrested for cab driver’s murder

Delhi Police have arrested a Delhi Fire Services official, Sushil Kumar, 46,and claimed to have solved the murder case of a cab driver that was reported from Chhawla village on October 24.

Kumar is a resident of Dwarka Sector-6 and was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said that the murder was the fallout of a scuffle that took place at a CNG station. The employees of the CNG station had only witnessed the altercation but not the murder, which took place near the air filling booth outside the station.

The CCTV cameras of the station were defunct and nobody remembered the fireman’s face or the registration number of his car.

“The only information that we got from the CNG pump staff was that the cab driver, Sanjay Yadav, had broken the front windshield and a window glass of the suspect’s car during the altercation. We scanned other CCTV cameras installed nearby and the car with a broken windscreen was spotted going towards Chhawla village,” said Girraj Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka)

The breakthrough came when a CNG station employee informed police that one Ramesh Dalal from Haryana’s

Bahadurgarh had called him to enquire about the scuffle and the registration number of the attacker’s car.

Police said they visited Dalal’s home but he was absconding and his cell phone switched off. Investigators learnt that the car they were looking for belonged to Dalal’s brother, Surender Singh Shokeen, and Shokeen’s brother-in-law Sushil Kumar was driving it at the time of the crime. Further raids led to Kumar’s arrest on Thursday.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:32 IST