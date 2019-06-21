Delhi gears up for 5th Yoga Day events

Government agencies will organise yoga camps across the capital Friday to celebrate the fifth International Yoga Day.

The main event — to be organised by New Delhi Municipal Council at Rajpath — will be attended by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi. “The event will begin at 5.25am followed by a ‘mass yoga protocol’ from 7am to 7.45 am,” a NDMC statement read.

Parallel programmes will be held at Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Garden and at Nehru Park. Ministry of Ayush in association with DDA will organise a ‘mega yoga meet’ at Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi.

“We estimate 80,000 people will participate in the various Yoga Day celebrations in Delhi,” said Dr DC Katoch, adviser with the AYUSH ministry, in charge of Yoga Day functions in Delhi.

To facilitate resident participation, DMRC will begin services from 4am. “Trains will run at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6am,” DMRC said.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 Tihar inmates will begin their training to be yoga teachers. “Instructors will train inmates in 16 jails, with an aim to provide them life skills so that they can work as yoga teachers,” said Director General (Prisons) Ajay Kashyap.

