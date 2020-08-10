e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations, police tighten security checks

Delhi gears up for Independence Day celebrations, police tighten security checks

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the defence ministry.

delhi Updated: Aug 10, 2020 09:17 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Crowded Sadar Bazar near Bara Tooti Chowk as people, not adhering to social distancing norms, shop ahead of the Janmashtami festival and Independence Day in New Delhi.
Crowded Sadar Bazar near Bara Tooti Chowk as people, not adhering to social distancing norms, shop ahead of the Janmashtami festival and Independence Day in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
         

Delhi Police on Monday checked vehicles of commuters as security has been tightened in the national capital ahead of the Independence Day.

The police teams were seen checking vehicles at India Gate and Connaught Place. Security forces are conducting vehicular check in all the parts of Delhi-NCR.

On Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces (Tri-Service) Band gave a musical performance at North Block during the ongoing celebration of the 74th Independence Day.

The 74th Independence Day celebration will be marked by musical performances by the bands from the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force, as per the defence ministry. “These performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the Corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the Coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives,” said the ministry of defence in a press release.

Military and Police Bands will also perform in Imphal, Bhopal and Jhansi on August 12. The final performance of the series will be held on August 13 in Lucknow, Faizabad, Shilong, Madurai and Champaran, it stated.

tags
top news
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
Covid-19 in India: Daily tests up to 700k, 1 million target in sight
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
‘All we know is touchdown was late’: DGCA chief on Kerala plane crash
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
LIVE: India records over 1,000 Covid-19 fatalities, 62,064 new cases in a day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
‘Special day for Andaman-Nicobar Islands’: PM Modi on submarine OFC launch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
A year after Article 370, Kashmir valley voter turnout a big number to watch
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
India’s trajectory a worry as world nears 20 million Covid-19 cases
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
Independence Day 2020: Security tightened, Armed Forces band wows spectators
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In