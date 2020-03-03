Delhi government on alert after capital’s first coronavirus case

delhi

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:15 IST

A day after the national Capital reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top health officials on Tuesday to review the preparedness of his government to prevent a possible outbreak of the deadly virus.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and state health minister Satyendar Jain held a press conference after Kejriwal’s meeting and informed that Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung hospitals had been made nodal offices in the programme.

“COVID-19 is a new infection, but there is no need to panic. We are taking all possible steps to keep Delhi safe. Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 government and six private hospitals,” Sisodia said.

Jain said the Delhi government had arranged more than 3.5-lakh N95 masks, which will be given to medical staff, patients and others on a need basis. “We have over 8,000 separation kits for hospital staff treating coronavirus patients. A total of 230 beds are being arranged in the 25 hospitals to treat people in case of an outbreak,” he said.

He said the lone patient infected with coronavirus was being treated at Safdarjung hospital. “Around 12 people have been quarantined so far in this case. Tests have been conducted on others who came in close contact with the sole coronavirus-infected patient. The test results are awaited though,” Jain said.

The deputy chief minister said as of now there were only 12 centres across India to test for the novel coronavirus in humans. He said the Delhi government was also trying to build its own testing facility.

The two ministers urged people not to panic and fall prey to rumours on social media or messaging apps. “Though there is no absolute cure for coronavirus, people can keep themselves safe by following some basic rules. Keep washing your hands and do it often. Avoid shaking hands with people and use disposal tissues in case of cough and cold. Maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Do not panic,” said Sisodia.

On Tuesday, a private school in neighbouring Noida declared a three-day closure after it was found that the children of the Delhi man diagnosed with novel coronavirus study there. Shortly afterwards, another school in the area announced that it would remain shut till March 9.

The global death toll from COVID-19 so far has exceeded 3,000, with the virus spreading to more than 60 countries. The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 89,000 people, mostly in China, according to a Reuters tally.