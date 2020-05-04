Delhi govt wants Centre to redefine Covid zones

delhi

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:11 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the Union government to reconsider its methodology of categorising red, orange and green zones, at least for Delhi.

He recommended that only containment zones in the city be kept as red zones, and further relaxations be allowed in areas outside them.

All 11 revenue districts in Delhi are currently listed as red zones by the central government, which essentially means all of them have recorded Covid-19 cases in the last 21 days.

Currently, 94 containment zones are spread across these 11 revenue districts in the city – they range from plots and lanes to cluster of neighbourhood blocks. As per the current definition, however, this makes the entire district a red zone.

Officials familiar with the matter who asked not to be named said that Delhi could also ask for a ward-level classification, instead of district-level, since Delhi is geographically a small state that should not be treated at par with large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

There are 272 wards in Delhi.

Kejriwal announced that his government will provide all the relaxations within the ambit of the Union government’s order for red zones (in terms of districts) across the country (except containment zones) for the rest of the national lockdown, which has been extended till May 17.

But Delhi faces a twin challenge of providing relaxations as per the central guidelines while maintaining a stringent control on the spread of Covid-19 with the city reporting the maximum hike in cases on Sunday when 427 people tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Kejriwal said the relaxations are critical for the state government to jump-start the state economy, which has been badly hit by the continued lockdown.

According to government officials, the revenue collection for April was down by around 91.5% compared to the same month last year. The average April revenue of ₹3,500 crore fell to ₹300 crore, said officials.

“The whole of Delhi is under red zone and, so far, we have followed all guidelines issued by the centre in the strictest way to contain the spread of coronavirus. But Delhi is now ready for more relaxations,” Kejriwal said in a video briefing.

“I have suggested to the central government that containment zones be sealed and categorised as red zones but the rest of Delhi be classified green. If needed, markets use an odd-even rule, so that traders can take turn in opening shops on alternate days based on shop numbers. This can ensure social distancing,” he added, saying that categorising an entire district was is not fair in a place such as Delhi.

Till May 17, services such as public transport, para-transit, cab aggregators, schools and colleges, coaching centres, hotels, restaurants, malls, markets, cinema halls, barber shops, salons, sports complexes and gyms, political and social gathering, and religious institutes among others would remain out of bounds for the people, an order issued by the Delhi government said.

It, however, allows movement of people from 7 am to 7 pm; plying of private cars (with not more than three occupants) and two-wheelers (with no pillion riders) for activities permitted by the order issued; services of self-employed service providers; limited gathering for marriages (50) and last rites of the dead (20); standalone shops, including those selling alcohol (under L-6 and L-8 categories), in neighbourhoods, residential complexes and anywhere other than malls, shopping complexes and markets; and shops selling essentials.

The district administration, however, is still deliberating on ways to implement the relaxations provided under the order, several district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates told HT.

“We may start issuing passes to individuals covered under the extended ambit of relaxations now,” said a government official who asked not to be named.