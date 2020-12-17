e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC grants protection to interfaith couple from UP

Delhi HC grants protection to interfaith couple from UP

The plea alleged that the woman’s parents and relatives tortured her physically and mentally. Fearing harassment, the couple reached Delhi on December 11 and contacted an NGO.

delhi Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 07:20 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the plea, the 21-year-old Hindu woman met the 25-year-old Muslim man at a coaching centre in Shahjahanpur.
According to the plea, the 21-year-old Hindu woman met the 25-year-old Muslim man at a coaching centre in Shahjahanpur. (Shutterstock image)
         

The Delhi high court on Wednesday granted protection to an interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh, who fled to the national Capital fearing persecution, days after the new UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020, commonly known as the ‘love jihad’ law, was passed.

The couple has alleged that they were forced to leave their parental houses due to reports of harassment on interfaith couples. Justice Anu Malhotra, while granting protection, also directed the Delhi government to provide them a safe house in accordance with an earlier order of the Supreme Court.

According to the plea, the 21-year-old Hindu woman met the 25-year-old Muslim man at a coaching centre in Shahjahanpur. They fell in love and wanted to get married under the Special Marriage Act, as they did not intend to convert. However, the parents and relatives of the woman opposed their alliance. The plea, filed through advocates Soutik Banerjee and Aakarsh Kamra, alleged that the woman’s parents and relatives tortured her physically and mentally. Fearing harassment, the couple reached Delhi on December 11 and contacted an NGO.

Appearing for them, advocate Vrinda Grover said the couple sought protection from the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department. However, they were turned away, which “jeopardises the right to life, liberty and privacy”.

tags
top news
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Farm unions urge Centre to stop ‘parallel negotiations’
Day 22 of farm stir, SC to resume hearing on ‘Delhi blockade’ | 10 points
Day 22 of farm stir, SC to resume hearing on ‘Delhi blockade’ | 10 points
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
Odisha minor was sexually assaulted, SIT tells HC; BJP to walk for justice
Odisha minor was sexually assaulted, SIT tells HC; BJP to walk for justice
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Widows, mothers of farmers who died by suicide join stir at Delhi’s Tikri border
Widows, mothers of farmers who died by suicide join stir at Delhi’s Tikri border
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
‘He held them together’: Paine names ‘glue’ of Team India
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In