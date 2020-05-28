e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi issues advisory for spraying pesticides to control probable locust attack

Delhi issues advisory for spraying pesticides to control probable locust attack

Gopal Rai said in view of the increasing threat of locusts in north India, the Agriculture Department of the Delhi government will run awareness programmes to make the people and farmers of Delhi aware of this new threat.

delhi Updated: May 28, 2020 14:40 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The circular was issued in order to prevent a probable attack in Delhi by a swarm of locusts, which are reportedly present in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The circular was issued in order to prevent a probable attack in Delhi by a swarm of locusts, which are reportedly present in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.(AFP)
         

To deal with the attack of locusts in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued an advisory for spraying pesticides, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Rai said in view of the increasing threat of locusts in north India, the Agriculture Department of the Delhi government will run awareness programmes to make the people and farmers of Delhi aware of this new threat.

“Also, the Delhi Government has issued advisory on spraying pesticides and its quantity,” Rai tweeted.

The circular was issued in order to prevent a probable attack in Delhi by a swarm of locusts, which are reportedly present in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“All concerned authorities are hereby advised to take preventive measures to control and eradicate the locusts to avoid devastating effect on standing agricultural and horticultural crops, vegetation, plants, gardens, orchard etc. in Delhi,” the circular said.

It directed that awareness programmes be organised for the public and farmers to prevent and control any such invasion by locusts in Delhi.

“As the swarm usually fly in day time, and rest during night time therefore the locusts should not be allowed to rest especially during night,” it said.

The circular added that the authorities may carry out spraying of insecticides or pesticides during the night.

The chemicals suggested for spraying were Malathion 50% EC; Malathion 25% WP; Chlorpyrifos 20 % EC; and Chlorpyrifos 50 % EC.

tags
top news
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
‘Taking unprecedented steps’: Centre to Supreme Court on migrant workers
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
India’s trade with South Asia less than 4% of global trade; China’s up by 546%
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
Monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala around June 1: IMD
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
‘India has seen migrants’ pain but BJP has not’: Sonia Gandhi
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In