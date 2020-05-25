e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro all set to resume operation after Covid-19 lockdown, lays down rules for passengers: Report

Delhi Metro all set to resume operation after Covid-19 lockdown, lays down rules for passengers: Report

The DMRC officials told Hindustan that after services resume, they will suffer 75 per cent operating loss.

delhi Updated: May 25, 2020 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Circles made by DMRC with a message to maintain social distancing, at Rajiv Chowk station in New Delhi.
Circles made by DMRC with a message to maintain social distancing, at Rajiv Chowk station in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
         

After being shut for more than two months, the metro rail services in Delhi will resume soon, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported on Monday.

However, the metro which is known for its crowded coaches, will see very less number of people. Hindustan quoted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials as saying that the passengers will have to follow social distancing norms and maintain a distance of one metre while travelling in the metro. Those who are sitting in the coaches will have to leave one seat vacant (occupying alternate seat). The DMRC has pasted stickers on the seat with a message of social distancing.

All this will be monitored by metro officials through CCTV cameras, Hindustan reported.

The revised guidelines, once implemented, will allow only 50 passengers in a metro coach. The DMRC runs metro trains with four, six and eight coaches on various routes. After the new guidelines, the longest train (of eight coaches) will have 400 passengers during a trip.

Before the lockdown was implemented, 2,500 passengers used to travel in DMRC’s longest metro train.

However, some passengers will be allowed to stand in coaches, Hindustan reported quoting DMRC officials.

The DMRC has 300 metro trains which conduct 5,000 rounds on various lines (blue, red, yellow, violet etc). The metro connects many nearby cities to Delhi, like Noida, Ghaziabad (both in Uttar Pradesh), Gurugram and Bahadurgarh (in Haryana).

The DMRC officials told Hindustan that after services resume, they will suffer 75 per cent operating loss. The DMRC has already suffered a loss or Rs 600 crore during the lockdown, and now, with reduced capacity, the train is likely to operate under more daily loss.

