e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen

Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen

The DMRC, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that the metro train services were suspended at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding.

delhi Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters wait to board a train at Samaypur Badli station.
Commuters wait to board a train at Samaypur Badli station.(PTI File Photo )
         

Metro trains services from Delhi to the National Capital Region (NCR), which were suspended till 2pm on Thursday in wake of the ‘Dill Challo’ farmers’ rally against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, have resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Services on the reverse route from NCR toward Delhi are yet to resume.

The DMRC, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that the services were suspended at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding. Metro trains did not ply on routes to Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, i.e between Delhi and NCR metro stations on seven corridors.

No metro services were available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections during the period. Services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations were also suspended. However, regular metro services remained available in the entire section of Airport and Rapid Metro Lines.

tags
top news
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
India will never forget wounds of 2008 Mumbai terror attacks: PM Modi
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
Will keep spotlight on epicentre of global terrorism: Jaishankar on 26/11 anniversary
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
Here’s what to expect during #HTLS2020 | #DefiningANewEra
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In