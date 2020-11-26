Delhi Metro resumes services from Delhi to NCR route, reverse route yet to reopen

delhi

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:13 IST

Metro trains services from Delhi to the National Capital Region (NCR), which were suspended till 2pm on Thursday in wake of the ‘Dill Challo’ farmers’ rally against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, have resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Services on the reverse route from NCR toward Delhi are yet to resume.

The DMRC, in a tweet on Wednesday, said that the services were suspended at the request of the police to avoid overcrowding. Metro trains did not ply on routes to Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, i.e between Delhi and NCR metro stations on seven corridors.

No metro services were available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre sections during the period. Services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations were also suspended. However, regular metro services remained available in the entire section of Airport and Rapid Metro Lines.