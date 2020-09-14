e-paper
Delhi Metro's Phase 4 stations to accept 'one nation one card': All you need to know

Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 stations to accept ‘one nation one card’: All you need to know

The inter-operable transport card would allow the holders to also pay their toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

delhi Updated: Sep 14, 2020 09:29 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Old smart cards will work in Phase-IV lines of the Delhi Metro.
The upcoming Phase 4 lines of the Delhi Metro’s automatic fare collection (AFC) system will be fully compliant with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and commuters will also be able to use a mobile phone to enter or exit a station on its corridors, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh has said.

The inter-operable NCMC, dubbed One Nation One Card, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year.

He said that these two facilities might be rolled out at the Airport Express Line by the end of this year.

Know all about the One Nation One Card:

• The indigenously-developed NCMC enables people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including for metro and bus services across the country, through a common card.

• It will also allow card holders to pay their toll taxes, parking charges, retail shopping and even withdraw money.

• In Delhi Metro’s Phase 4, the AFC system will fully accept the national common mobility cards, which can be used in any city, Singh told news agency PTI.

• A mobile phone will effectively work as smart card, and riders will be able to use to enter or exit the AFC gates, in Phase 4 metro lines.

• The DMRC has clarified that old smart cards will also work on the new lines.

• The Union Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by PM Modi, in March last year had approved three out of the six corridors of the Delhi Metro’s proposed Phase 4 project.

• Under approved segment, 61.679 kilometres of new metro lines shall be constructed across three different corridors comprising 45 metro stations. These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among the already operational lines of the Delhi Metro.

• The corridors approved by the Union cabinet include Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri West and Aerocity-Tughlakabad. The other three proposed corridors of Phase 4 which have not yet been approved are Rithala-Bawana-Narela, Inderlok-Indraprastha and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block.

• Work had begun on the construction of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 project with a groundbreaking ceremony held at Haider Badli Mor on December 30 last year. Piling work had begun for construction of 10 stations of 28.92-km Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor, which is an extension of the Magenta Line and will have a total of 22 stations.

• The Phase 4 project will see many highs and several firsts for the DMRC, including the first-ever metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction technique, and the highest point in the DMRC system, at Haiderpur Badli Mor.

