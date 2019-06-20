Delhi Metro’s Red Line services from Shaheed Sthal towards Dilshad Garden delayed

Services on the Red Line from Shaheed Sthal towards Dilshad Garden were delayed for a few minutes on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“Delay in service from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Dilshad Garden (Red Line). Normal service on all other lines,” Delhi Metro tweeted.

DMRC later tweeted to say that the services have resumed on the line. The cause of the delay is not known yet as other lines of the Delhi Metro operated normally.

The Red Line, one of the six lines of the Delhi Metro, connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad’s Shahid Sthal. The entirely elevated line has 29 stations cover 34.4 kilometres.

